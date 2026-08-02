Telangana's MeeSeva digital platform hit a record 2,20,172 daily transactions. IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said the milestone shows growing citizen trust in the government's digital initiatives.

MeeSeva, the Telangana Government's flagship digital citizen service platform, has achieved yet another significant milestone by recording its highest-ever daily transaction volume. On Friday, MeeSeva registered 2,20,172 transactions in a single day, setting a new benchmark in the platform's history, said Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Record Transactions Reflect Citizen Trust

The Minister stated that the Telangana Government has been consistently strengthening the MeeSeva platform to ensure faster, transparent, and citizen-centric delivery of government services. Continuous expansion of services, technological upgrades, improved system performance, and the integration of new citizen services have contributed to this remarkable achievement.

While MeeSeva typically records 70,000 to 80,000 transactions per day, crossing 2.20 lakh transactions in a single day reflects the growing confidence of citizens in the Government's digital governance initiatives, the Minister said.

Among the highest-demand services on the record day were Family Card applications, Transport Department services, and Income Certificate applications, which emerged as the top three categories of transactions.

Technical Success and Recognition

The Minister noted that the platform successfully handled this unprecedented transaction volume without any technical disruptions, reaffirming MeeSeva's position as India's leading government digital service platform in terms of efficiency, reliability, and seamless citizen service delivery.

Sridhar Babu congratulated all MeeSeva Centre operators, officials of various government departments, and technical teams whose dedicated efforts ensured uninterrupted service delivery across the State.

Expanding Services for a Digital Telangana

MeeSeva currently offers a comprehensive range of citizen services, including Family Card applications, Income, Caste and Residence Certificates, registrations, government and utility payments, Transport Department services, and several other departmental services through its extensive network of MeeSeva centres and digital platforms.

The Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to further expanding MeeSeva by introducing more citizen-centric services, leveraging advanced technologies, and enhancing the speed, quality, transparency, and efficiency of public service delivery. He emphasised that the Telangana Government remains committed to making the State a national leader in digital governance through continuous innovation and service excellence. (ANI)