The India Skills Report 2025 shows a steady rise in women's employability, with 47.53% found job-ready. Top states for female professionals include Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat.

The India Skills Report 2025, released by Wheebox, a global company that provides education and talent solutions, highlights shift in women’s employability and workplace preferences throughout India. As businesses place greater emphasis on gender diversity, understanding where women are choosing to build their careers provides insight into regional trends and future career goals.

Steady Growth in Women’s Employability

Over the past seven years, the level of readiness among women in India for employment has seen some ups and downs, but the overall trend has been positive. In 2019, approximately 45.6% of women who took the Global Employability Test were found to be job-ready. This percentage rose slightly to 47% in 2020, then dropped to 41.25% in 2021. From 2022 onwards, the numbers showed an upward movement, reaching 53.28% in 2022, 52.8% in 2023, 50.86% in 2024, and ultimately settling at 47.53% in 2025.

These figures indicate the progress being made in preparing women for professional roles, as well as the ongoing challenges that still need to be addressed.

Which States Are Women Choosing to Work In?

Women in India have clear preferences when choosing where to work professionally. According to the report, the top ten states where female professionals are most interested in working are:

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Kerala

3. Gujarat

4. Tamil Nadu

5. Maharashtra

6. Delhi

7. Uttar Pradesh

8. Karnataka

9. Madhya Pradesh

10. Haryana

What This Means for Employers

The states that attract the most women typically offer a safer environment, better infrastructure, and more chances for career growth. Conversely, regions that lack these supportive conditions may see slower growth in the participation of women in the workforce.

For businesses, this information provides useful guidance for improving hiring practices and creating workplace policies that support and empower women, thereby promoting a more inclusive and welcoming work environment.

Looking Forward

Women’s employability goes beyond just numbers; it reflects broader issues such as access to education, available opportunities, and the presence of supportive work environments. For women planning their careers, knowing which regions are more supportive and conducive to professional growth can be essential in making informed career choices.