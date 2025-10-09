Twins Eva and Amaira Deotale, aged 11, inspired audiences at TEDx Milton Keynes Youth with a talk on disability inclusion. Co-founders of Being Purple, they have delivered awareness sessions, written books and raised funds for charity.

When 11-year-old twins Eva and Amaira Deotale took the stage at 'TEDx Milton Keynes Youth', the audience expected a simple youth talk. Instead, they delivered a moving message of strength and determination. Speaking on their talk Through Our Eyes: Rethinking Disability, the twins said, “Disability does not mean defeat; it means determination.” They urged society to see disability not as a limitation but as a source of resilience and possibility. The talk has since reached thousands online, inspiring people worldwide to rethink their approach to inclusion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A campaign rooted in inclusion

Eva and Amaira are the co-founders of Being Purple, a campaign aimed at making disability conversations accessible to children and communities. Over the past two years, the twins have worked tirelessly to promote inclusion through various activities. They have delivered awareness sessions to hundreds of schoolchildren, raised over £7,000 for muscular dystrophy charities, and written two children’s books teaching kindness, empathy, and acceptance. They also launched a school magazine to spread equality and experimented with AI-powered inclusion tools like AccessGPT and digital inclusion agents.

Engaging policy makers and schools

The twins have taken their advocacy beyond schools and communities by engaging Members of Parliament to highlight the lack of disability awareness in the education system. They have called for inclusion to be a priority in future curricula, stressing the importance of teaching empathy and understanding from a young age.

National and international recognition

Eva and Amaira’s work has earned them prestigious awards and recognition. They received the UK Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, honours from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the Mayor’s Award for leadership in community initiatives. In addition, they have received multiple school awards for service and inclusion. These accolades underline the significance of empowering young voices and highlight the impact children can have on society.

Merging creativity, technology, and advocacy

What sets Eva and Amaira apart is their ability to combine creativity, technology, and advocacy. Their work shows that inclusion is not just a concept but something that can be actively practiced. By writing books, creating AI tools, and speaking publicly, they make inclusion relatable and inspiring for children and adults alike.

For the twins, the TEDx talk is not the endpoint but a milestone. They continue to expand Being Purple, collaborating with schools, communities, and organizations worldwide to promote disability inclusion. As they told their TEDx audience, “Where some may see life limited, we see some of the strongest people in the world.” Their message continues to inspire, demonstrating that determination, creativity, and empathy can drive real change.

(With ANI inputs)