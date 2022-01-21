  • Facebook
    To reduce congestion, flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag

    According to the BCAS circular, the airline may be made liable and delegate workers to assist passengers, examine and verify their handbag status, and so on before enabling them to go through Pre-embarkation security checks.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    In an effort to decrease airport congestion, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cut the number of purses allowed per passenger to one on Friday. The recent circular from BCAS came after it was discovered that passengers carrying more than one cabin handbag are clogging airport security check-in lines. The restriction applies to all domestic flights in India, according to the announcement.

    According to the BCAS circular, the airline may be made liable and delegate workers to assist passengers, examine and verify their handbag status, and so on before enabling them to go through Pre-embarkation security checks.

    According to the BCAS AVSEC Circular, "Other than the things previously stated in the circular, including the lady's bag, no passenger should be allowed to carry more than one handbag. However, it has been observed that, on average, passengers bring 02-03 handbags to the screening station. This has resulted in longer clearance times, delays, congestion at the PESC point, and passenger discomfort. As a result, it is believed that all stakeholders and airlines must guarantee that the circulars as mentioned above are followed."

    "All airlines may be instructed adequately to advise passengers and to prominently display the 'one handbag rule' on their tickets or boarding cards," the ruling added.

    The order also stated that airport operators might be instructed to place hoarding, banner or board or standees displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule' near the check-in counters, so that passengers become aware of the rule and, if necessary, have the option to switch their extra hand bags to registered baggage.

