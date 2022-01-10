  • Facebook
    Amid Omicron scare, Air India, IndiGo offers free date change option on domestic tickets

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Air India and Indigo airlines are giving free date changes on domestic tickets with confirmed travel reservations through March 31. The action comes from the Omicron fear, resulting in numerous state governments' lockdowns. In addition, many people are changing their trip arrangements and attempting to shift their departure dates forward.

    Air India said on Twitter that, given recent uncertainty generated by a spike in COVID-19 cases, the airline provides one free adjustment of date, flight number, or sector for all domestic tickets with confirmed travel on or before March 31, 2022.

    IndiGo Airlines, on the other hand, predicted that around 20% of its existing planned operations would be cancelled. IndiGo stated in a statement that, in response to consumer demand, it is abolishing change fees and allowing free adjustments for all new and current bookings made up to January 31, 2022, for flights up to March 31, 2022. It further said that, if possible, flight cancellations will be announced at least 72 hours in advance, and passengers will be rerouted to the next available flight and given the option to reschedule their itinerary using Plan B on our website.

    In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Central Government issued a seven-day obligatory home quarantine for all overseas arrivals in the country on Friday. According to the notification, all overseas arrivals in the country will be subject to a seven-day mandatory house quarantine commencing January 11 and lasting until additional instructions are issued.

    Prior to travel, travellers must give thorough and accurate information in a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal, including travel data from the preceding 14 days, and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR result. Before starting on the journey, the test should have been completed within 72 hours. International travellers arriving in India via seaports or land ports would be subject to the same regulations, with the exception that they will be unable to register. They will be needed to submit the self-declaration form to authorities upon arrival. Covid testing is not available to children under the age of five.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
