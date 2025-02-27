TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin accuses the BJP of promoting Hindi imposition, threatening regional languages. He claims Hindi has 'swallowed' over 25 North Indian languages, leading to a language war.

TN CM Stalin says 25 north Indian languages destroyed by Hindi-Sanskrit 'invasion' amid NEP row dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of promoting "Hindi imposition" and threatening the survival of regional languages. Stalin claims that Hindi has "swallowed" over 25 regional languages in North India, rendering them relics of the past.

"More than 25 north Indian native languages have been destroyed by the invasion of hegemonic Hindi-Sanskrit languages. The century-old Dravidian movement safeguarded Tamil and its culture because of the awareness it created and the various agitations," Stalin said.

The DMK chief argues that the push for a monolithic Hindi identity is killing ancient mother tongues, citing the examples of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Awadhi, which are struggling to survive. Stalin also alleges that the Centre's three-language policy under the National Education Policy prioritizes Hindi or Sanskrit over other Indian languages.

"My dear sisters and brothers from other states, Ever wondered how many Indian languages Hindi has swallowed? Bhojpuri, Maithili, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Magahi, Marwari, Malvi, Chhattisgarhi, Santhali, Angika, Ho, Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Kurukh, Mundari and many more are now gasping for survival. The push for a monolithic Hindi identity is what kills ancient mother tongues. UP and Bihar were never just "Hindi heartlands." Their real languages are now relics of the past," Stalin wrote on X.

Stalin's comments come amid rising tensions between Tamil Nadu and the Centre over the alleged imposition of Hindi. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the National Education Policy, claiming it threatens the state's language and culture. Stalin has asserted that Tamil Nadu will resist any attempts to impose Hindi, emphasizing that the state values linguistic diversity and coexistence.

Stalin has emphasized that the state is prepared for another language war to protect its linguistic heritage.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has responded to Stalin's comments, accusing him of trying to shift the narrative. Annamalai claims that the DMK's arguments have been rejected by the people of Tamil Nadu. 

"When TN CM Thiru MK Stalin knows the whole of TN has rejected their argument except a few paint-dabba carrying DMK cadres on the third language for our children studying in TN Govt schools similar to the schools run by TN CM’s family, he now wants to shift the narrative to his imaginary fear of TN losing in the Delimitation of seats," Annamalai wrote on X.

