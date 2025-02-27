MEA intervenes in Indian student Neelam Shinde's accident case, US reviewing visa formalities for family

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intervened in the case of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student from Maharashtra's Satara, who was hospitalized following an accident in the US.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken up the matter of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who met with an accident in the US and is hospitalized. The US side is looking into the formalities for an early grant of visa for the family of the applicant, according to sources.

Earlier on Wednesday, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule stated that Neelam Shinde, who is from Maharashtra's Satara, met with an accident in the US and is hospitalised in a local hospital. She urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Embassy in the US to help Neelam Shinde's father, Tanaji Shinde in getting US visa as he needs to visit her due to the medical emergency.

In a post on X, Supriya Sule stated, "Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalized in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance. Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankar Ji, @meaMADAD, and @IndianEmbassyUS to kindly look into the matter and help."

Latest Videos