MP SHOCKER! Bites on private parts, head slammed against wall: 5-year-old raped, fighting for life in ICU

A five-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh was sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old neighbor. She suffered severe injuries and remains critical in ICU. The incident has sparked protests, with demands for the accused's execution.

A five-year-old girl from Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly sexually assaulted and left in a blood-soaked state by her teenage neighbor. The incident, which took place on February 22, has sparked outrage, with locals demanding the harshest punishment for the accused.

Also read: Sam Pitroda's hacking claims baseless, ignorant; IIT-Ranchi doesn't exist, says Education Ministry

The girl was discovered unconscious in an abandoned house and is currently battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior, according to a report in Times of India (TOI). Doctors revealed that she sustained severe injuries, including deep bite marks on her face and private parts. Emergency surgery was performed to stabilize her, and a colostomy was conducted due to internal trauma. Medical professionals had to place 28 stitches on her severely damaged private parts.

According to police as reported by TOI, the accused, a 17-year-old boy, was allegedly intoxicated when he lured the girl from the rooftop of her home to a deserted location. There, he brutally assaulted her, slamming her head against a wall multiple times. She was later found unconscious by her younger brother and other children, who witnessed the attacker at the scene. Their screams forced him to flee, leaving the girl critically injured.

Her frantic parents, who had been searching for her for over two hours, found her in a pool of blood. When she regained consciousness, she reportedly described the horrific ordeal, stating that the accused had taken her in his lap and done “terrible things” to her.

Also read: Pune Rape Case: 13 police teams deployed to track down accused; announces Rs 1 lakh reward

The accused has since been apprehended by the police and is being treated as a juvenile offender. However, the brutality of the case has ignited widespread protests. Members of the BJP, Congress, and local residents gathered at the Shivpuri Collectorate on Monday, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrator. A memorandum was submitted to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, calling for swift and strict action.

As outrage grows, the girl's family has also made an emotional appeal for justice, insisting that the accused be either hanged or shot in public. Authorities are currently investigating the case, while the young victim continues to fight for survival in the ICU.

Latest Videos