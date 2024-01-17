Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) is undecided on participating in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until a seat-sharing formula is agreed upon in West Bengal. TMC reportedly offered Congress only two seats in Bengal during a recent alliance meeting.

    TMC to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra only if Congress seals seat sharing pact: Report
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    There is uncertainty surrounding the participation of West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi. In signs of discord within the INDIA bloc, the TMC has explicitly stated that it will refrain from joining the Nyaya Yatra until a seat-sharing agreement is reached in West Bengal with the Congress and other opposition parties within the alliance.

    According to a report in the English newspaper The Hindu, a senior TMC leader emphasized that Congress must first clarify the seat-sharing scenario in Bengal before the party leaders can engage in the Nyaya Yatra upon its arrival in the state. It is rumoured that the TMC has proposed offering the Congress party only two seats in Bengal during the INDIA meeting held on December 19. These seats are reportedly the ones Congress had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra initiated from Manipur in the North East on January 14, plans to enter West Bengal on January 27, where the yatra will extend for five days. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to all parties in the India alliance, urging them to join the yatra.

    Responding to queries about seat sharing in Bengal and other states, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that ongoing discussions are progressing well, and a resolution is anticipated. He stated, "The talks are going very well. Let's see where the matter reaches. I am absolutely sure that we will resolve this issue."

    In the 2019 elections, TMC secured victory in 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, while Congress won two seats. The BJP won 18 seats. The recent verbal sparring between TMC and Congress revolves around seat allocations, with Congress seeking to contest on at least six seats, while TMC insists on granting only those seats previously won by Congress. Discussions are ongoing between leaders of both parties in hopes of finding a resolution to the matter.

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do not panic SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral snt

    'Do not panic': SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC rkn

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition snt

    Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple anr

    Kerala: PM Modi performs 'meenoottu' at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Mia Khalifa shares video of Jewish woman mocking, following her amid her support for Palestinian fighters

    Do not panic SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral snt

    'Do not panic': SpiceJet crew's note to flier trapped in Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet goes viral

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking ATG

    Aanand L Rai on Dhanush's odd casting in 'Raanjhanaa'; talks about allegation of romanticizing stalking

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC rkn

    Kerala: No provision to register divorce under personal law, says HC

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon