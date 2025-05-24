X (formerly Twitter) experienced its second major outage in two days, with thousands of users unable to load new posts. This follows a global disruption on Friday affecting a significant portion of users.

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, experienced its second consecutive day of technical issues, with thousands of users reporting outages on Saturday evening. The disruption began around 6 pm, according to Downdetector, with users encountering an error message stating "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when trying to load new posts.

This outage follows a global disruption on Friday, where more than half of users were unable to log into their accounts. Approximately 30% faced app glitches, timelines refused to load, and tweets wouldn't post. For 13% of users, the website didn't open at all, displaying error messages or freezing entirely, as reported by Downdetector.

Elon Musk previously claimed that X was targeted in a "massive cyberattack" in March. He stated, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing".² This incident occurred hours after X suffered a series of outages, leaving thousands of users without access to the platform.

Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and also heads Tesla, now manages X while having access to US government data systems. The frequency of these outages has raised concerns about the platform's stability and security.