Hit-and-run horror: Victim crushed by 'hundreds of cars' on fog blanketed NH9; mangled beyond recognition

Obscured from view by the thick fog that enveloped the NCR on Monday night, a victim of a hit-and-run incident suffered the tragic fate of being struck by multiple cars on NH9. When the police were alerted, the body had been grotesquely mangled, with even the fingers severed from the palm.

In a tragic incident on Monday night, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the harrowing consequences of dense fog as a hit-and-run victim was run over by multiple vehicles on NH9. The victim's identity remains unknown, and the incident has raised concerns about road safety, especially in challenging weather conditions. The circumstances surrounding the accident, exacerbated by the near-zero visibility, have prompted authorities to investigate and take preventive measures.

The victim, invisible to motorists in the thick fog, faced a gruesome fate as several cars on NH9 collided with the body. The police received information only after commuters noticed blood on the road around 10 am on Monday. The body was severely mangled, making identification challenging, with even the fingers severed from the palm.

Also read: Hyderabad shocker: Auto driver brutally murders and beheads wife amid strained marital relationship

The police, along with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) quick response teams, took an hour to locate the scattered remains of the victim. ACP Wave City, Saloni Agrawal, mentioned that they are scrutinizing over 16 hours of CCTV footage near the Wave City area to piece together the chain of events leading to the tragic incident. Efforts to identify the victim involve checking missing person reports and visiting nearby villages and colonies.

The incident occurred during the worst fog of the season, disrupting normal life and leading to the cancellation of several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility in Delhi-NCR dropped to alarming levels, reaching zero meters around 3 am on Monday. The dense fog persisted until 5 am, posing significant challenges for commuters and contributing to the severity of the hit-and-run incident.

Authorities suspect that the victim may have been attempting to cross the road when struck by a vehicle. The body lay on the road for several hours, potentially being run over by numerous vehicles due to the near-zero visibility caused by the dense fog. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence).

This incident highlights the pressing issue of road safety, especially in areas prone to accidents. Data from the traffic department reveals alarming statistics, with 363 lives lost and 638 injuries reported in 2022 alone. The numbers slightly increased in the following year, indicating the need for enhanced measures to prevent accidents.

Also read: Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

The hit-and-run incident in Ghaziabad serves as a somber reminder of the challenges faced by commuters, particularly in adverse weather conditions. It underscores the importance of implementing robust road safety measures and raising awareness to prevent such tragedies. As authorities work to identify the victim and investigate the incident, it is crucial for policymakers to prioritize road safety initiatives to protect lives on our highways.