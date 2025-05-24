Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused the U.S. of fuelling global wars for profit, sparking backlash online. Netizens called out Pakistan’s own contradictions and highlighted Asif’s history of controversial, politically charged statements.

In a widely circulated video on X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused the United States of deliberately fuelling wars across the world to boost its weapons industry.

His comments, now viral, have sparked strong reactions online, with many users calling the remarks hypocritical and misleading.

In the video, Asif says, "For around last 100 years, Americans have been generating wars. They’ve fought 260 wars, while China has only been involved in three. Yet, the U.S. continues to make money. Their military industry is a massive, established sector, an important part of their GDP. That’s why they keep creating conflicts. Look at Afghanistan, Syria, Egypt, Libya — these were once rich nations. Now, they are bankrupt.”

He claims the U.S. plays both sides in conflicts to fuel its military-industrial complex, which he describes as an "established industry" that thrives on global instability.

The comments have drawn widespread criticism, especially given Pakistan’s long history of military cooperation with the U.S., including the purchase of F-16 fighter jets and reliance on American aid.

One user on X posted, “Very easy to blame the United States. His own country is quite happy to buy F-16s from the same America.”

Another added, “A military-industrial complex is essential and should be a matter of pride. India must develop a strong one too.”

A more nuanced voice said, “Blaming others won’t hide the fact that Pakistan’s own policies and terrorism fuel the conflict. Weapons sales are global, but peace starts with responsibility.”

Interestingly, some users supported the core of Asif’s claim, even while calling him out for double standards.

“Although this jaahil speaks rubbish, he is correct in this one.”

Others pointed out Pakistan's shifting tone depending on geopolitical needs.

“When Pakistan needed help, it ran to America. Now that there’s a ceasefire, it’s back to blaming the U.S.”