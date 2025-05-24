Muhammad Yunus will remain as Bangladesh’s interim chief despite resignation speculations, amid rising political unrest, military pressure, and calls for electoral reforms.

Muhammad Yunus will continue to serve as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, according to a cabinet adviser, who confirmed the development following reports of Yunus contemplating resignation.

"He (Yunus) didn't say he will leave. He said that while we face many obstacles in carrying out the work and responsibilities assigned to us, we are overcoming them,” Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud told reporters after an unscheduled meeting of the advisory council.

Mahmud further added: “He (Yunus) is definitely staying." Emphasising the significance of their mandate, he said, “The responsibility entrusted to us is a significant one; we cannot abandon this duty."

Resignation Threat Linked to Political Stalemate

The chief adviser’s decision came just two days after he hinted at resignation during a meeting with leaders of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP). Yunus cited frustration over the political deadlock and the failure of parties to reach common ground for reforms.

Yunus reportedly voiced similar concerns during a cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday, where colleagues urged him not to step down. A total of 19 advisers, who effectively serve as ministers, attended the abruptly called closed-door session.

Focus on Reforms and the Upcoming Elections

During the meeting, adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters that discussions centered around the upcoming elections, Yunus’s reform plans, and the delayed July Proclamation — a manifesto linked to last year’s student-led uprising that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

NCP convenor Nahid Islam, who also met Yunus, said: “I urged Yunus to stay strong for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising, (and) I hope everyone will cooperate with him."

Observers interpreted Yunus’s resignation threat as a strategic move to test both public sentiment and political support for his administration.

Talks Scheduled with BNP and Jamaat

Yunus is expected to meet with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami later on Saturday as part of ongoing consultations amid a turbulent political climate.

According to the chief adviser’s press wing, a BNP delegation will meet Yunus at 7:00 pm, followed by a meeting with Jamaat leaders at 8:00 pm.

Senior BNP leaders, including Abdul Moyeen Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed, previously stated the party’s preference for Yunus to oversee elections and exit gracefully, instead of resigning abruptly.

Jamaat, once aligned with the BNP but now leaning towards the NCP, echoed the demand for elections and broader reforms. “The government has said that elections will be held between December and June. Now, a specific roadmap needs to be announced within this period—not just elections, but also a roadmap for structural reforms in politics and state governance," said key Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah M Taher.

Military-Interim Government Rift Deepens

The backdrop to Yunus’s resignation threat includes reported tensions between the interim government and the military over the election timeline and a contentious plan to open a humanitarian aid corridor into Myanmar’s rebel-held Rakhine state.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, alongside the navy and air force chiefs, reportedly urged Yunus to ensure elections by December during a meeting three days ago. They also expressed concerns over being left out of key security policy discussions.

Zaman subsequently addressed senior military officers, stating he had been unaware of several strategic decisions despite the military’s active role. The military has also signaled a tougher stance on maintaining law and order, deploying troops with magistracy power for intensified street patrols.

Analysts believe the developments mark a critical moment for the military’s role in Bangladesh’s ongoing transition.

Political Pressures Mount on Interim Government

Last year, during the widespread anti-Awami League protests, the military refrained from a crackdown and instead facilitated former Prime Minister Hasina’s safe departure to India. It was the same protest wave that led to Yunus’s appointment as chief adviser, backed by the Students Alliance for Democracy (SAD), which later formed the NCP.

Yunus’s administration has since disbanded the Awami League and jailed several of its senior leaders, including former ministers, on charges related to crimes against humanity.