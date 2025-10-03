Authorities have received a bomb threat targeting Tirupati temple, with preliminary investigations suggesting the involvement of militants linked to the ISI and LTTE. Security forces have intensified surveillance at the temple and surrounding areas.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Authorities have received a bomb threat targeting the Tirupati temple, with preliminary investigations suggesting the involvement of militants linked to the ISI and LTTE. Security forces have intensified surveillance and precautionary measures at the temple and surrounding areas. The incident is under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incident. Bomb disposal squads, assisted by sniffer dogs, have been deployed to conduct thorough searches.

Hoax bomb threat causes midnight panic at Chennai airport

On Thursday at midnight, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager’s Office, claiming that powerful explosives had been hidden inside garbage bins and would detonate. Alarmed by the message, airport authorities immediately informed the Chennai Airport Director. An emergency security meeting was convened, attended by senior airport officials, BCAS personnel, CISF officers, airline representatives and airport police. It was decided to implement a full security lockdown and carry out intensive checks across the airport premises.

Vehicles entering the airport were stopped and inspected, passengers underwent additional screening, and garbage bins, parcels, and baggage were meticulously examined.

The search, which lasted from midnight until dawn, did not uncover any explosives or suspicious material. Authorities confirmed it was a hoax threat, similar to previous incidents. A formal complaint has been filed at the Chennai Airport Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. The incident caused significant tension and disruption at the airport until the morning.

(With ANI inputs)