Hours after Delhi court received bomb threat, Bombay High Court also got a bomb threat email. Police said that the court hearings have been suspended, building evacuated and premises are being searched. The Mumbai Police sources said that the bomb detection squads have been deployed to conduct searches for explosives and other such materials inside the court. However, the officials reportedly said the preliminary reports suggested it could be a hoax threat.
Earlier, a warning regarding a bomb threat to Delhi High Court was earlier issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, police sources confirmed on Friday.
The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."