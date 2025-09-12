Delhi High Court was evacuated after a bomb threat email claimed three bombs were planted, demanding evacuation by 2 pm. No explosives found. Political motives cited. Police investigating source amid similar recent hoaxes.

The Delhi High Court was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was received via email, causing panic and disruption of court proceedings. Delhi Police immediately rushed to the premises and began a detailed security check. As a precaution, all court activities were suspended, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were asked to leave the complex. No explosives were found during the search, but the investigation is ongoing. A lawyer told ANI, “We were asked by the security officials to vacate the court...The court proceedings have been stopped…”

Threat claims 3 bombs planted, demands evacuation

The bomb threat email, sent from the address “kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com ”, warned that three bombs had been planted within the court premises. It demanded complete evacuation by 2 pm but did not specify the exact locations of the alleged explosives. The message ominously stated that the judge’s chamber would detonate shortly after midday Islamic prayers. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was deployed and the entire area was cordoned off for inspection.

Incoherent political motive in the email

The email contained several incoherent political statements. It accused secular parties of promoting family dynasty politics and corruption to oppose BJP and RSS. It claimed that heirs like Rahul Gandhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin lose interest in politics when kept away from power. The message suggested that Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan should take over the DMK and threatened an acid attack on Inbanidhi Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

It further alleged that Dr. Shah Faesal, a young Shia Muslim, was connected to Pakistan’s ISI and planned to recreate the 1998 Patna blasts. The email even provided a contact number, claiming it could help access IED locations and defusing codes.

Similar threats reported in recent weeks

This bomb threat comes amid a series of similar hoax threats in Delhi. On September 9, Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat also received bomb threats, which are currently under investigation. On August 28, around 20 colleges, including Jesus and Mary College, received similar warnings, later declared hoaxes by police. Authorities suspect the sender used a VPN to hide their identity.

Investigation underway

Delhi Police are investigating the origin and authenticity of the email. So far, no explosives have been found. The situation remains tense, and officials are taking all necessary steps to ensure safety across sensitive government and educational institutions. An official statement from the police is expected after further inquiry.