Asianet Newsable

    Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: For November darshan, TTD to begin e-booking on September 21; details here

    Devotees who want to visit Lord Venkateshwara's sacred shrine in Tirumala in November can do so online. Devotees can book the Tirumala Angapradhakshinam for October 2022, beginning September 22 at 9 am. Tirupati Balaji Temple is one of the wealthiest temples in the country and the most visited pilgrimage site. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will issue online tickets for November Darshan on its official website starting from Wednesday, September 21. The temple administration announced on its official website that Special Entry Darshan tickets worth Rs 300 for November 2022 will be available for purchase beginning September 21 at 9 am. Thus, devotees who want to plan a pilgrimage to the holy shrine can do so starting tomorrow.

    The online platform also announced that the Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets quota for November 2022 would be available beginning at 3 pm on September 21.

    It also stated that the Srivari Seva Electronic DIP registration for November 2022 would be available from 10 am on September 10 to 10 am on September 23. In addition, the Tirumala Accommodation Quota for the same month will be available for booking on September 26 at 9 am.

    Devotees who want to book the Tirumala Angapradhakshinam for October 2022 can do so beginning September 22 at 9 am.

    One of the wealthiest temples in the nation and the most well-known destination for pilgrims is the Tirupati Balaji temple. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh is dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara (also known as Balaji or Govinda) and is located atop seven hills in the Seshachalam, Eastern Ghats range.

    Lord Balaji is considered one of the most powerful deities in this Devasthanam, one of the Swayam Vyaktha Kshetras dedicated to Vishnu. Thousands of pilgrims visit this sacred location each year. Some devotees who pray for their wishes to be granted vow to donate their hair by tonsuring their heads. This is done as a sign of devotion to Lord Venkateshwara.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
