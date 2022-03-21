Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TTD releases online ticket of Arjitha Seva; here's how to book

    Pilgrims can register their names on the official TTD website until March 22 to conduct Seva on the date of their choice in April.
     

    TTD releases online ticket of Arjitha Seva; here's how to book - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tirupati, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    After two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday released Arjitha Seva tickets through online mode. Pilgrims can register their names on the official TTD website until March 22 to conduct Seva on the date of their choice in April.

    Sevas including Suprabhatham to Ekantha Seva or Pavalimpu Seva, Seva tickets for Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, Kalayanotsavam, Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva also weekly sevas such as Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana, Sahasra Kalisabhishekam, Thiruppavada and Abhishekam Seva can be reserved online. 

    How to do it?

    1) Enrol your names and contact numbers till March 22.
    2) Following this, the TTD via electronic dip system will allot tickets.
    3) The devotee will receive an SMS of the Seva they picked, according to which they can plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala. 

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has released 270 Suprabhatham tickets, 10 Archana tickets, 10 Thomala, 60 Ashtadalam tickets, 750 Nija Pada Darshanam tickets, 475 Kalayanotsavam, 150 Unjala Seva, 275 Arjitha Brahmotsavam and 600 Sahasra Deepalanakara Seva tickets for reserving online. 

    On March 21, the TTD would release a quota of 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for the month of April.

    While talking to the media, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy stated that they are releasing 25,000 SED tickets per day for the months of April, May and June on March 21,22 and 23, respectively. He added that devotees are requested to book their tickets online.
     

    Also Read: TTD issues more SSD tokens, darshan tickets with surge in footfall

    Also Read: Coronavirus: Tirupati temple to reopen on June 11 after trial runs

    Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Tirumala temple to be closed for pilgrim worship

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video 19 year old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty gcw

    Viral video: 19-year-old runs 10 km to his Noida home every night after duty

    Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen reach home from Ukraine gcw

    Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen reach home from Ukraine

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram snt

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact Krishna Pankhi to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida gcw

    PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022 - ADT

    Nearly 28% rise in Maize exports in April-January FY2022

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files Every Indian should watch it, says Aamir Khan drb

    The Kashmir Files: Every Indian should watch it, says Aamir Khan

    How you can avoid being scammed through vishing calls gcw

    How you can avoid being scammed through vishing calls

    With 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros, wife of former Ukrainian MP tries to flee country

    With 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros, wife of former Ukrainian MP tries to flee country

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico

    Culture Photos 29 priceless antiquities back in India from Australia

    PHOTOS: 29 priceless antiquities back in India from 'Down Under'

    Recent Videos

    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon