TTD releases online ticket of Arjitha Seva; here's how to book

After two years, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday released Arjitha Seva tickets through online mode. Pilgrims can register their names on the official TTD website until March 22 to conduct Seva on the date of their choice in April.

Sevas including Suprabhatham to Ekantha Seva or Pavalimpu Seva, Seva tickets for Suprabhatham, Thomala, Archana, Kalayanotsavam, Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva also weekly sevas such as Ashtadala Padapadmaradhana, Sahasra Kalisabhishekam, Thiruppavada and Abhishekam Seva can be reserved online.

How to do it?

1) Enrol your names and contact numbers till March 22.

2) Following this, the TTD via electronic dip system will allot tickets.

3) The devotee will receive an SMS of the Seva they picked, according to which they can plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has released 270 Suprabhatham tickets, 10 Archana tickets, 10 Thomala, 60 Ashtadalam tickets, 750 Nija Pada Darshanam tickets, 475 Kalayanotsavam, 150 Unjala Seva, 275 Arjitha Brahmotsavam and 600 Sahasra Deepalanakara Seva tickets for reserving online.

On March 21, the TTD would release a quota of 300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for the month of April.

While talking to the media, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy stated that they are releasing 25,000 SED tickets per day for the months of April, May and June on March 21,22 and 23, respectively. He added that devotees are requested to book their tickets online.



