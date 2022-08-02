Tiranga bike rally for all MPs to be held from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3; know details here

The parliamentary affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi urged MPs from all parties to participate in the exercise at 8.30 am. He highlighted that it was a cultural ministry programme, not his party.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday announced that the culture ministry would organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' for MPs on Wednesday morning from the Red Fort to Parliament and urged participants from all political parties to join it.

The parliamentary affairs minister requested MPs from all parties to participate in the exercise at 8.30 am while briefing reporters following Tuesday's BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. He highlighted that it was a cultural ministry programme, not his party.

At the meeting, BJP President J P Nadda outlined a series of exercises for party members to participate in during a week-long programme beginning August 9 in the run-up to August 15, the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Nadda has asked party members to hold a 'prabhat pheri' (morning procession) between 9 am, and 11 am to publicise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, while its youth wing would conduct a 'Tiranga yatra' on bikes across the country, according to Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged everyone to hoist or display the national flag at their residence between August 13 and 15.

Between August 11 and 13, party members will perform a 'prabhat pheri' down to the booth level, singing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,' Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song or India's national song, 'Vande Mataram,' he said.

In his remarks, Nadda urged MPs to participate in party programmes and to work to strengthen the organisation during the week in booths where the BJP has performed poorly in recent polls.

On August 14, the party will also observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Modi announced it last year in honour of people's struggles and sacrifices during the country's division, saying the pain of partition will never be forgotten.

During the meeting, the BJP president praised the party's success in recent elections, including local elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The party MPs will have another briefing on August 5 before the vice presidential election on August 6.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is expected to win the election because he has the support of a large majority of the electoral college, which includes all MPs. Margaret Alva, a veteran Congress leader and former governor, is the joint opposition candidate.

Following Modi's request in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, party members were also asked to make the national flag their profile picture on social media.

Modi said in his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday that the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is becoming a mass movement and urged people to use 'Tiranga' as their social media profile picture between August 2 and 15.

Following the meeting, Nadda tweeted, "Our national flag represents our independence. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, we have all decided to hoist our flag in every house from August 13 to 15th. I strongly encourage everyone to share our Tiranga on their social media accounts."

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: 'Tiranga': PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night



