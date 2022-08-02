Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Tiranga': PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

    In his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi had urged people to use 'Tiranga' as their social media profile picture between August 2 and 15 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the campaign commemorating 75 years of India's independence

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    Days after he advised people of the nation to join the collective movement to celebrate the tricolour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture on his social media accounts.

    In his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged people to use 'Tiranga' as their social media profile picture between August 2 and 15. He further said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the campaign commemorating 75 years of India's independence, was turning into a mass movement.

    Prime Minister took to Twitter to share the clip from his 'Mann ki Baat' address, where he emphasised the need to celebrate tricolour. 

    Terming August 2 as a special day, Prime Minister Modi said that he was changing the display picture on his social media pages at a time when we were marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

    Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to the Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

    "Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," Modi said. 

    During his radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also reminded the nation about the ​​'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being organised between August 13 and August 15. 

    He appealed to the people, "By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the tricolour at your home, or adorn your home with it. The Tricolor connects us, inspires us to do something for the country." 

    "I also have a suggestion: From August 2 to August 15, all of us can place the tricolour in our social media profile picture. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the tricolour has been very important," he added.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
