General class passengers stormed 2nd AC on Purushottam Express at Bihar border. TTE allegedly took money to let them in, leaving paid passengers distressed.

General class passengers stormed into the 2nd AC coach of the 12801 Purushottam Express as soon as the train entered Bihar border at Sasaram on Sunday night, leaving paid passengers in distress.

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The intruders, when questioned by passengers, replied, "Bihar paile nahi aaye ho kaa?" (Have you not been to Bihar before?). The incident has sparked outrage among passengers who had purchased 2nd AC tickets.

The Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly took money from some of the general ticket holders and was seen opening the door to give them space inside the 2nd AC coach. Paid passengers, especially women, were seen visibly angry as people blocked the pathways inside the coach.

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Passengers Stranded, Toilets Inaccessible

One passenger said no one could get out or even use the toilets because the pathways were completely blocked. The overcrowding made movement impossible inside the coach.

The incident highlights the recurring issue of unauthorized passengers occupying reserved coaches in trains passing through Bihar. Despite railway rules prohibiting such behavior, it continues to happen.

Railway authorities have not issued any statement regarding the incident. No action has been reported against the TTE or the intruders.

The Purushottam Express is a popular train connecting Delhi and howrah via Bihar. The incident has drawn criticism on social media, with many demanding strict action.