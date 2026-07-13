A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi shows a school headmistress allegedly hitting a student's father with her footwear during a dispute over a Transfer Certificate (TC), sparking outrage and widespread reactions online.

A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has gone viral after a school headmistress was allegedly seen hitting a student's father with her footwear during a heated argument over a Transfer Certificate (TC). The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding action against those involved.

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Heated Argument Over Transfer Certificate

According to reports, the dispute began when the student's father visited the school to obtain his child's Transfer Certificate. An argument allegedly broke out between him and the headmistress over the issuance of the document.

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During the confrontation, the situation escalated, and the headmistress was allegedly seen removing her footwear and striking the man. Several people present at the spot reportedly witnessed the incident, while bystanders recorded the altercation on their mobile phones.

Viral Video, Sparks Outrage

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from users. Many criticised the alleged behaviour of the headmistress, calling it unprofessional and demanding disciplinary action. Others urged people to wait for the full facts before reaching conclusions, noting that the viral clip captures only a portion of the incident.

Authorities Yet to Respond

The incident has become a major talking point online, with calls for a fair inquiry into the matter. As the video continues to circulate, there has been no official confirmation regarding the events shown in the clip or any detailed statement from the authorities at the time of writing. The authenticity of the viral video and the claims surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.