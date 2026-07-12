A woman calmly walked onto railway tracks and stood motionless as a train approached at speed. The loco pilot applied emergency brakes, stopping inches away. She then banged on the door demanding to beat him.

A woman in a green sari calmly walked onto railway tracks and stood motionless as a passenger train approached at speed in a dramatic incident at a railway station in Maharashtra's Pune division.

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The loco pilot spotted the woman on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, bringing the locomotive to a halt just inches away from her. She stepped aside only after the train stopped completely.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the woman then moving toward the loco pilot's door and banging on it, calling out the loco pilot and demanding to beat him.

Viral Video Sparks Safety and Mental Health Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread concern over safety and mental health. Many viewers expressed shock at the woman's actions, questioning what could have driven her to such an extreme act.

Railway authorities have not released any statement regarding the incident. The identity of the woman and the loco pilot have not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether any complaint has been filed or legal action taken.

The video appears to be from Maharashtra's Pune division, though the exact location and date of the incident have not been confirmed.

The incident has raised serious questions about access to railway tracks and the need for better safety measures at stations.