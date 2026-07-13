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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026: Full Leave List, Dates and What the Govt Has Announced
Thinking about the 2026 Durga Puja holidays already? The West Bengal government has announced a long break. But when does it actually start? We break down the full list of holidays for you, from schools to offices.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
Bengalis are already dreaming of Durga Puja. The festival means a long holiday break. But how many days off will you actually get in 2026? Here's the full list.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
Get ready for a long break! The government is giving almost half a month of holidays for Durga Puja. We've got the dates for when everything will be shut.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
In 2026, Chaturthi falls on October 14 and Panchami is on October 15. The official holiday begins from the 15th, but one might be announced for Chaturthi too. The government has not released any info about holidays starting from Dwitiya.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
The main festival kicks off with Shashthi on October 16, followed by Saptami on October 17. After this, you can enjoy a long, continuous stretch of holidays.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
Mark your calendars! The government has announced a continuous holiday period from October 14 to October 26.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
All government offices and institutions will reopen only after Lakshmi Puja on October 26. This means everyone gets a government holiday for nearly 15 days in total.
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West Bengal Durga Puja Holiday 2026
The official government holiday starts from Panchami. While many people are claiming the holiday will start from Dwitiya, the state government has not confirmed this. For now, you can consider that news to be a rumour.
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