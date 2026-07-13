A Hyderabad Rapido rider's video has gone viral after he allegedly chased a woman who skipped the fare and threatened him with a fake harassment case. The incident has sparked widespread debate across social media.

A video from Hyderabad has gone viral on social media after a Rapido bike rider allegedly chased a woman who refused to pay the fare. The clip has triggered widespread debate online, with many users praising the rider for remaining calm despite the heated confrontation.

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Woman Allegedly Refuses to Pay Fare

According to the viral video, the rider claimed the woman attempted to leave without paying for the completed Rapido trip. When he asked for the fare, she allegedly began arguing with him and refused to make the payment. The rider then started recording the interaction on his phone while repeatedly asking her to accompany him to the nearest police station to resolve the matter.

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The woman is also heard allegedly threatening to accuse him of harassment if he continued following her. Despite the tense exchange, the rider remained composed and insisted that the issue should be settled legally.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The incident has gained significant traction online, with the video being widely shared across social media platforms. Many users applauded the rider for documenting the encounter, saying the recording could help protect him against any false allegations.

Others pointed out that the viral clip shows only part of the incident and urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the complete context. Some also called for ride-hailing platforms and authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Netizens React

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with many expressing support for the rider while others stressed the importance of hearing both sides before drawing conclusions. As of now, there has been no official statement from Rapido or the Hyderabad Police regarding the viral incident, and the authenticity of all claims made in the video has not been independently verified.