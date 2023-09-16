Three militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Baramulla district

The Army's Chinar Corps posted an update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that three terrorists had attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory but were met with vigilant troops.

In a recent operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on September 16, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt, resulting in the elimination of three militants. Police officials reported that this operation took place in the Hathlanga forward region within the Uri sector of North Kashmir.

The joint operation, led by the Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, aimed to prevent the infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Uri Sector, Baramulla. The Army's Chinar Corps posted an update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that three terrorists had attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory but were met with vigilant troops. While two terrorists' bodies were recovered, the retrieval of the third terrorist's body was hindered by firing from a nearby Pakistani post.

As per the Army's latest update, the operation is still ongoing, and the identities and affiliations of the slain terrorists have yet to be confirmed by the police.

This infiltration attempt and encounter coincided with another operation in the Anantnag district, where security forces were engaged in neutralizing terrorists who had taken positions in a forested, hilly terrain. This encounter has extended into its fourth day as of Saturday.

In response to speculations about the ongoing operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, issued a statement shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on X. He urged retired police and army officers to refrain from employing the "Ambush Hypothesis" and clarified that the operation is based on specific intelligence inputs, currently in progress, with the aim of neutralizing the 2-3 trapped terrorists. The Army has effectively cordoned off the area to maintain control.

