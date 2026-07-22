A Hyderabad hospital's canteen menu went viral for its extensive, affordable comfort foods like chole bhature. This sparked a social media debate over appropriate hospital food. Supporters argued the diverse menu is a practical necessity for visitors, attendants, and staff spending long hours on-site.

A Hyderabad hospital has found itself at the centre of an online debate after a photograph of its canteen menu went viral, leaving social media users divided over whether hospitals should serve an extensive range of comfort foods.

The viral image, shared on X, shows the canteen offering a surprisingly diverse selection of dishes. The menu includes popular Indian favourites such as chole bhature, masala dosa, idli, vada, upma, poori, pav bhaji, fried rice, noodles, sandwiches, tea, coffee and fresh juices, among several other options. The sheer variety prompted many users to compare the hospital canteen to a full-fledged restaurant rather than a healthcare facility.

Check the viral video here:

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The post quickly gained traction online, with one user remarking, "This is not a restaurant, it's a hospital." The comment sparked a lively discussion, with opinions split between those who welcomed the menu and those who questioned whether such food was appropriate in a medical setting.

Many users defended the hospital, pointing out that hospitals cater not only to patients but also to attendants, visitors, doctors, nurses and other staff members who often spend long hours on the premises. They argued that providing affordable and varied meal options is both practical and necessary.

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One user wrote, "Patients don't eat all this. Attendants, doctors and staff do." Another commented, "People stay in hospitals for days. A decent canteen is a basic necessity."

Others, however, felt that hospitals should focus on promoting healthier eating habits. Some questioned whether fried and indulgent foods like chole bhature and pav bhaji aligned with the wellness environment that hospitals are expected to maintain. A few users suggested that nutritious, low-oil meals should dominate hospital menus instead.

Despite the debate, many social media users were pleasantly surprised by the affordability of the dishes, noting that the prices appeared reasonable compared with those at many commercial food outlets. Several commenters also appreciated that visitors had access to both South Indian and North Indian meal options under one roof.

As the discussion continues online, the viral menu has once again highlighted how seemingly ordinary moments from everyday life can spark widespread conversations on social media. Whether viewed as a thoughtful convenience for caregivers or an overly indulgent offering in a healthcare setting, the Hyderabad hospital's canteen has certainly captured the internet's attention.

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