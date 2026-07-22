A video showing a cab driver asleep inside his car on a flyover in Chandigarh has gone viral on social media. The unusual incident, in which a young cyclist wakes the driver, has sparked concern over road safety and driver fatigue.

The viral clip reportedly shows a cab parked in the middle of a flyover in Chandigarh with its driver fast asleep behind the wheel. As vehicles continue passing by, the unusual sight catches the attention of a boy riding a bicycle.

The cyclist approaches the vehicle and gently knocks on the window to wake the driver. After a few moments, the driver regains consciousness and appears surprised to find himself stopped on the flyover.

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Cyclist's Gesture Wins Praise

The boy's thoughtful act has drawn appreciation from many social media users. Rather than ignoring the situation, he chose to check on the driver and ensure he was awake, potentially preventing a dangerous situation on the busy road.

Many viewers praised the cyclist for acting responsibly and showing concern for another person's safety.

Video Triggers Discussion on Driver Fatigue

The viral video has also reignited discussions about exhaustion among professional drivers. Several users pointed out that long working hours and insufficient rest can leave cab drivers extremely fatigued, increasing the risk of accidents.

While the exact circumstances behind the driver falling asleep remain unclear, the incident has prompted many to stress the importance of adequate rest and road safety. The clip continues to circulate widely, with users calling it both a wake-up call for drivers and a reminder of the importance of looking out for others.