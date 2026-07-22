A video of a Mumbai man interacting with a Singaporean tourist has gone viral. The man jokingly asked if he's "made in China," referencing its manufacturing reputation. The tourists, instead of taking offense, laughed and wittily replied, "No, we are made in Singapore!"

A light-hearted street interaction between a Singaporean content creator and a Mumbai man become the latest viral sensation on social media, with viewers praising the tourists' quick wit and sense of humour.

The now-viral video begins with the man approaching the tourist and asking where they are from. When the pair reply that they are from Singapore, he follows up with an unexpected question that catches them completely off guard.

Smiling, the man asks, "Are you made in China?"—a tongue-in-cheek reference to China's reputation as a global manufacturing hub.Without looking surprised or offended, the streamer calmly replies, “No, Singapore," before continuing to eat.

Check the viral video here:

Instead of taking offence, one of the tourists responds with an equally witty comeback, saying, "No, we are made in Singapore!" The clever reply immediately lightens the mood, prompting laughter from everyone involved and turning the brief exchange into a memorable moment.

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The video has since spread widely across social media platforms, attracting thousands of reactions and comments. Many users appreciated the friendly banter, describing it as an example of humour shared across cultures without malice.

Several viewers applauded the tourists for their sporting attitude and ability to respond with confidence. One user commented that the exchange was "unexpected but wholesome," while another wrote that the tourists "handled it perfectly with a smile." Others joked that the response deserved an award for being both funny and graceful.

The clip also sparked conversations about how travel content often creates spontaneous interactions that resonate with audiences worldwide. Many social media users noted that the tourists' positive reaction made the exchange enjoyable rather than awkward.

As the video continues to gain traction, it has become another example of how simple, unscripted conversations can capture the internet's attention. The combination of an unusual question, a sharp comeback and genuine laughter has transformed a brief encounter on the streets of Mumbai into a viral moment, earning praise from viewers for its humour and good-natured spirit.

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