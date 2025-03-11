Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration

Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane introduced the 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders. The initiative aims to assure "100% Hindu community" involvement in certified mutton shops and promises meat free from adulteration.

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane launched the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders. Rane said this certification would help in accessing "rightful mutton shops" with a "100 per cent Hindu community" and without any adulteration.

Taking to social media X, Rane wrote "Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. https://malharcertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

"Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops and there will be a 100 percent Hindu community and the person selling will also be a Hindu. No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere," he added.

Rane appealed the people to use the certification and not buy mutton from places where the certification was not available. He also stated that the efforts would make the youth of the community financially empowered.

"I appeal to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and in fact, not to buy mutton from places where Malhar certification is not available. These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the post further read.

Earlier on March 10, Rane responded to the remarks of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and said that he lacked knowledge of the cleanliness drive "Namo Gange" led by Prime Minister Modi and accused him of insulting the Hindu religion.

"Raj Sahib has incomplete information about the cleanliness drive- Namo Gange under PM Modi's leadership. No one has the right to insult the Hindu religion. I have never seen him question the sacrifice of goats during Bakr-Eid," Rane told ANI.

This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, raised questions about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and said that "despite calling our rivers 'mother,' we fail to keep them clean."

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar anr

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video ddr

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH) ddr

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH)

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support vkp

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support

Recent Stories

Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph HRD

Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph

Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2025: Here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2025: Here's how your day will be today

10 personality traits that make Pisces the most enigmatic zodiac sign snt

10 personality traits that make Pisces the most enigmatic zodiac sign

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar anr

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Severe heatwave in Ahmedabad, Surat as mercury crosses 40 c iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Severe heatwave in Ahmedabad, Surat as mercury crosses 40°C

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon