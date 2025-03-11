Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Delhi Police arrested a man nine years after he murdered his wife and fled with their daughter. The accused, Sunil Kumar, was apprehended in Bihar's Sheikhpura after an extensive manhunt.

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Delhi: A man was arrested nine years after killing his wife following an extensive manhunt, Delhi Police said. The accused identified as Sunil Kumar was arrested in Bihar's Sheikhpura area. He was already declared a proclaimed offender by the court. The police had also announced a cash reward worth Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

According to the police, the accused husband, Kumar, had killed his wife on October 18, 2016, and had been absconding ever since, taking his four-year-old daughter with him.

The police had registered a case of murder at Ranhola police station and had been investigating the matter

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Gautam said the accused, during interrogation, admitted to the crime, stating that he had killed his wife due to frequent quarrels and had attempted to dispose of her body.

He had been hiding in various places, including Delhi, Faridabad, and Patna, and had been working at railway stations and in shoe manufacturing units to evade detection. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration anr

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video ddr

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH) ddr

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH)

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support vkp

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support

Recent Stories

Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph HRD

Will Rohit Sharma play in 2027 World Cup? India skipper reveals future plans after Champions Trophy triumph

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration anr

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration

Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2025: Here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for March 11, 2025: Here's how your day will be today

10 personality traits that make Pisces the most enigmatic zodiac sign snt

10 personality traits that make Pisces the most enigmatic zodiac sign

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Severe heatwave in Ahmedabad, Surat as mercury crosses 40 c iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 11: Severe heatwave in Ahmedabad, Surat as mercury crosses 40°C

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon