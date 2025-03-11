Telangana court sentences accused to death in honour killing case

The Nalgonda court in Telangana sentenced a man to death in a 2018 honour killing case. Subash Sharma was convicted of murdering Pranay, a Scheduled Caste (SC) man, on the orders of his wife’s father, who later died by suicide.

Telangana court sentences accused to death in 2018 honour killing case anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:44 AM IST

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda court in Telangana awarded the death penalty to an accused in connection with an honour killing case pertaining to 2018. Subhash Sharma, the second accused in the case, was awarded the death penalty for the murder of Pranay, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. According to the police, the first accused - the father of deceased Pranay's wife - had hired Subhash to murder her son-in-law. The first accused had died by suicide earlier.

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharat Chandra Pawar said that the chargesheet was filed in 2019, and a case was registered in 2018 under sections of the Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, among others.

"It is a case of honour killing where the girl's father had killed her husband, who belongs to an SC community, by hiring a gang. We have registered a case in 2018 in the SC/ST, conspiracy and murder sections. Subsequently, we filed the chargesheet in 2019," SP Pawar said.

The SP said that accused numbers three to eight in this case have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Today, the court has given the judgment. The girl's father, who was A1, had committed suicide. A2, named Subhash Sharma, is the one who killed the victim. It was all recorded on video. A2 has got the death penalty. The other accused, A3 to A8, have got life convictions. A1 hired A2 to A5. A6 is the brother of the main accused. A7 and A8 are locals who drove the vehicle and did recky. The victim is Pranay," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BSF apprehends 29 Bangladeshi nationals along border in Tripura anr

BSF apprehends 29 Bangladeshi nationals along border in Tripura

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration anr

Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Malhar Certification' for Hindu meat traders to ensure zero adulteration

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar anr

Man arrested nine years after killing wife, Delhi police nabs accused in Bihar

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video ddr

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH) ddr

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE ATG

Intersteller Re-Release: Christopher Nolan's movie back on popular demand in India; Check dates HERE

Elegant Digital Print Salwar Suits for Ramadan 2025 iwh

Elevate Style: 8 Digital Print Suits for Ramadan Celebration

Measles Outbreak in US Symptoms Prevention and Treatment Guide iwh

Measles Outbreak: Symptoms Spreading Rapidly in the United States

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement AJR

8th Pay Commission: Experts explain salary calculation amid major announcement

Affordable Bandhani Dress Designs for Women Under Rs 500 iwh

Modern Ethnic Looks for Summer: Bandhej Dresses Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon