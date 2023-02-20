'These raids fueled our determination to be...' Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh on Monday, including premises linked to Congress party leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

After Enforcement Directorate raided premises linked to Congress leaders in an alleged coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh, Congress termed the action as an example of 'third-rate politics' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it would not be intimidated by such 'tactics,' on Monday, February 20.

"The latest instance of 'third-grade' vendetta politics was witnessed this morning in Raipur," said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Over 10,000 Congress functionaries and senior leaders are expected to attend the event, beginning on February 24.

"I'm not sure how long the raids will continue. These raids have given us a boost to be even more aggressive against the Prime Minister and his third-grade politics of vendetta and harassment," said Jairam Ramesh at a joint press conference with party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that 95 per cent of ED raids in the last nine years have targeted opposition leaders, the majority of whom are members of Congress. Before the Congress's plenary session, Kharge called the ED raids 'cowardice of the BJP,' saying the saffron party's unease was visible due to the 'immense success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

"If Modi ji has even an iota of honesty, then raid mega-scam of your 'best friend'," said Kharge, referring to billionaire Gautam Adani, who is widely perceived to have a close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he said, "We will stand firm against this attempt to crush democracy." Pawan Khera, the head of the Congress media department, has warned that his party will retaliate in states still in power.

"We are in power in many states, and we will be in more (states) in the coming days; 2024 (general elections) are also approaching, and the weather is changing," Khera said.

According to a senior police official, the ED conducts searches in the state capital Raipur and the Durg district.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Bharataiya Janata Party, saying such actions will not demoralise party leaders preparing for the party's upcoming plenary session.

"The Congress will hold a plenary session in Raipur in four days. Our spirits will not be broken by interfering with our colleagues' preparations for the session. The BJP is disappointed with the success of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the exposure of Adani's truth. This raid is an attempt to divert attention away from the situation. The country is aware of the truth. "We will fight and win," tweeted the CM. At 10:00 am, he called an emergency meeting of senior Congress leaders at his official residence.

