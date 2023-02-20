Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office

    The Uddhav Thackeray faction approached Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and award it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde took over the Sena office at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Monday morning.

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    The Uddhav Thackeray faction approached the Supreme Court on Monday, February 20, challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and award it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, requesting that the Thackeray-led Sena faction's petition be heard sooner. However, the CJI refused to pass any order. The bench said, "The rule applies to all, whether on the left, right, or centre. Come back tomorrow using the proper procedure."

    Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde took over the party office at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Monday morning after the Shinde-led faction received the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Previously, the office was closed due to a division in the Shiv Sena.

    Shiv Sena's website, shivsena.in, was previously deleted, and its Twitter handle has been changed to ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The account no longer has the 'blue tick' that indicates a verified account because the handle was changed. Even though the Shiv Sena website is unavailable, the link is still visible on Shiv Sena UBT's Twitter profile page.

    Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against EC's decision; Team Shinde takes over Vidhan Bhavan Sena office - adt

    On Friday, the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted them the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. The Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the 'flaming torch' poll symbol assigned to it until the state assembly by-elections were completed.

    The Commission said MLAs who supported Shinde received nearly 76 per cent of the votes cast in support of the Shiv Sena's 55 winning candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

    The MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction received 23.5 per cent of the votes cast in favour of the Shiv Sena candidates, according to the three-member Commission.

    Also Read: EC decision part of Rs 2000 crore deal to get Shiv Sena name and its symbol: Sanjay Raut

    Also Read: 'Battle has begun...' Uddhav Thackeray 'challenges' Shinde, urges supporters to gear up for BMC polls

    Also Read: 'Accept it, take a new symbol...' Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray after party emblem's decision

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka man orders iPhone stabs delivery boy to death after failing to pay bill of Rs 46000 gcw

    Karnataka man stabs delivery boy to death, hides body for 4 days after he fails to pay for iPhone

    BJP fumes after permission for PM's rally denied at Meghalaya stadium, says, 'people already decided' - adt

    BJP fumes after permission for PM's rally denied at Meghalaya stadium, says, 'people already decided'

    Fight erupts between ABVP, JNU students' union over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj portrait's vandalism - adt

    Fight erupts between ABVP, JNU students' union over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj portrait's vandalism

    ED raids multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with coal levy scam gcw

    ED raids multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with alleged coal scam

    Asaduddin Owaisi says stones pelted at his Delhi home windows damaged gcw

    Owaisi says stones pelted at his Delhi home, windows damaged

    Recent Stories

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23 We are in February, do not look far ahead Erik ten Hag title-race hopes Manchester United thumps Leicester City-ayh

    EPL: 'We are in February, don't look far ahead' - ETH dismisses title-race hopes after United thumps Leicester

    Karnataka man orders iPhone stabs delivery boy to death after failing to pay bill of Rs 46000 gcw

    Karnataka man stabs delivery boy to death, hides body for 4 days after he fails to pay for iPhone

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look stunning in black; check out photos from Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look stunning in black; check out photos from Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Pat Cummins flies back home for personal reason; to return in time for 3rd Test-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Pat Cummins flies back home for personal reason; to return in time for 3rd Test

    Meta rolls out new paid verification subscription service for Instagram Facebook users know how much will it cost gcw

    Meta rolls out new paid verification subscription for Instagram, Facebook users; Know how much will it cost

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon