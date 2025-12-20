Image Credit : Getty

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that Maharashtra is experiencing an intensified winter spell. It has been stated that on Saturday, December 20, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail across western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. Minimum temperatures in several districts are expected to fall below 10°C, making the early morning and night hours particularly harsh. Citizens have been advised to take precautions, especially children, the elderly, and those with health issues.