Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: As winter tightens grip, Maharashtra is witnessing sharp fall in minimum temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has warned of cold wave conditions in several regions, with temperatures likely to dip below 10°C
Cold Wave Warning Across Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department has indicated that Maharashtra is experiencing an intensified winter spell. It has been stated that on Saturday, December 20, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail across western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. Minimum temperatures in several districts are expected to fall below 10°C, making the early morning and night hours particularly harsh. Citizens have been advised to take precautions, especially children, the elderly, and those with health issues.
Regional Temperature Variations and Severe Cold Pockets
According to weather observations, north Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha are emerging as the coldest regions in the state. Places like Jeur, Niphad, Dhule, and Parbhani have recorded minimum temperatures close to 5–6°C. Pune is expected to experience foggy conditions with temperatures around 9°C, while Nashik and Ahilyanagar may see temperatures dropping to nearly 7°C. Vidarbha cities such as Nagpur, Amravati, and Gondia have also reported sub-10°C readings, with further decline anticipated.
Mumbai, Konkan Relief and Meaning of Cold Wave
The weather department has clarified that coastal regions including Mumbai and the Konkan belt will remain comparatively warmer. Mumbai’s minimum temperature is expected to hover around 18°C with clear skies. Officials explained that a cold wave is declared when minimum temperatures fall below 10°C and remain at least 4.5°C below normal. Severe cold wave conditions are identified when the drop exceeds 6.5°C, a situation already observed in parts of the state and expected to continue for the next few days.
