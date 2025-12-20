- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold weather has tightened its grip on Delhi-NCR as temperatures continue to fall during both day and night. With weak sunshine, rising chill, and an IMD warning for dense fog, weather conditions may remain challenging
Daytime Chill Signals Start of Harsh Winter
Delhi-NCR is now experiencing cold not only at night but also during daytime hours. Over the past three to four days, maximum temperatures have dropped by nearly 3°C, falling from around 24°C to close to 21°C. Weak sunshine and cloud cover are making the cold feel more intense, marking the onset of peak winter conditions in the region.
Dense Fog Alert for December 21–22
The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for dense fog across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad on December 21 and 22. Visibility in several areas has already dropped below 100 metres, significantly affecting road and rail movement. Winds are expected to remain light, around 10 kmph, which could further intensify fog conditions.
Western Disturbance to Influence North India
According to weather experts, an active western disturbance is moving towards the Himalayan region and may cause snowfall in higher reaches between December 20 and 22. Light rain is possible in parts of Punjab, northern Haryana and Rajasthan, while Delhi-NCR may remain cloudy. No major temperature fluctuation is expected, and fog is likely to persist over the Gangetic plains.
