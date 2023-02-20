ED raids multiple locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with alleged coal scam

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in mining and alleged coal levy scam. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, said sources.

    In a massive crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 14 locations in Chhattisgarh on Monday pertaining to its ongoing money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state. Currently, investigations are being conducted at the homes of two Congress MLAs, the spokesman for one party, and the treasurer.

    According to reports, the ED suspects that between Rs 60 and 70 crore have been improperly transferred to party money and specific MLAs. The Congress leaders came under the central agency's scanner a month after the top bureaucrats were arrested in January 2023 in the same case.

    The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders naming Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, said sources.

    Also Read | Morbi Bridge collapse: 22 wires were already broken before the accident, reveals SIT report

    The investigation comes in connection with a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 crore was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen, according to the agency.

    In connection with its continuing money laundering investigation into the alleged coal levy scam in the state, the ED also conducted numerous raids in Chhattisgarh last month, including one at the home of an IAS official and other places.

    Following a search on Sameer Vishnoi, a different state IAS official, and a few businesspeople in October of last year, the federal investigation agency opened an inquiry into this case.

    Until now, this case has resulted in the arrests of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's assistant secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal dealer and accused "main leader of the scheme" Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, and another coal magnate Sunil Agrawal.

    Also Read | Owaisi says stones pelted at his Delhi home, windows damaged

    After seizing their properties worth more than Rs 150 crore in December of last year, the ED accused in a statement that Chaurasia, Vishnoi, and some coal traders reportedly connected to them "used" their relatives to establish "benami" assets.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
