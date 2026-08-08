A court in Maharashtra has given the death sentence to a 51-year-old man for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Palghar. The incident, which took place in 2021, was called 'rarest of the rare' by the court. The man was also punished for trying to murder a person who attempted to stop the attack.

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to death in Maharashtra for the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl. The court described the 2021 incident in Palghar as an extremely cruel murder. The accused was also found guilty of attempting to murder a bystander who tried to intervene.

The horrific crime happened in Dahanu, Palghar. The nine-year-old girl was on her way to a shop to buy something. The accused, Pramod Ratna Ghoshe, called her over by showing her a Rs 10 note. He promised to buy her sweets, took her to his house, and brutally assaulted her.

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At some point, the girl managed to escape. Crying, she ran, saying she would tell her father everything. Ghoshe chased her down. Near a local water tank, he attacked her with a sickle, striking her repeatedly. A man riding a bike saw the attack and tried to stop it, but the accused attacked him as well.

The biker, who was wounded on his back and neck, managed to run away and save himself. The little girl, however, had 20 separate wounds on her body. She died from injuries to her neck, face, and spine. During the trial, the court examined 24 witnesses.

Calling the crime a "heinous and despicable murder" and one of the "rarest of the rare" cases, the court sentenced Ghoshe to death. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 75,000.

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