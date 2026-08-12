BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said her 'Generation Gutter' remark was for those who 'label themselves as cockroaches', not all youth. She said 'cockroaches emerge from gutters' and questioned why they should be offended, referring to the NEET-UG protest.

Kangana Clarifies 'Generation Gutter' Remarks

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that her "Generation Gutter" remarks were aimed at those people who "label themselves as cockroaches" and not all the youth and that such people should not feel offended "as cockroaches emerge from gutters".

Talking with ANI, the actor-turned-politician also said she had not made a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and she "specifically referred to some people or some women". The protest was led by the Cockroach Janata Party. "Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? My point is simply this: if people label themselves as cockroaches, and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended? I certainly don't consider myself a cockroach. If someone were to say I live in a gutter, I would deny it. But if someone claims to be a cockroach, then naturally, they would live in a gutter. Where else? But to claim that I was referring to all youth is simply not the case," she said. "If some young people use drugs, or if we discuss the current trend of addiction involving drugs, betting, gambling, or the dark web, addressing a specific segment of the youth doesn't mean I was making a blanket statement about everyone. Did I say that all youth belong to the gutter? I specifically referred to some people or some women. So, how else should we address this?" she asked.

Ranaut Takes a Jibe at Opposition

The BJP MP also took potshots at the Opposition over their not agreeing to a discussion on students' protest. The govenrmen had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will answer to the debate. "Do you expect Amit Shah ji to come out into the Parliament courtyard and answer you one-on-one? So, what can you expect from people with such low IQs?" she said.

The Original 'Puke-Inducing' Comments

Ranaut had slammed some videos from the Jantar Mantar agitation led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak, describing them as "puke-inducing" and took strong exception to the language used. Ranaut had shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once....I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies...," she had said.

Legal Trouble for BJP MP

Speaking in Agra, Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President Advocate Ramashankar Sharma on Wednesday said he has filed a case against Kangana Ranaut over her "Generation Gutter" remarks and the Special Court for MPs/MLAs is scheduled to hear the matter on August 21. (ANI)