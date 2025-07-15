Tesla launched its first Indian showroom in Mumbai on July 15th, marking its official entry into the Indian EV market. Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis welcomed the company, highlighting the state's supportive EV policies.

A vision long in the making has finally hit the fast lane on Tuesday (July 15) as Tesla launched its first experience centre in India, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally welcoming the global electric vehicle giant to Mumbai.

The sleek, futuristic showroom located at the upscale Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) opened its doors amid fanfare, symbolising more than just the arrival of luxury EVs. For many, it was the beginning of India's deeper partnership with one of the world's most influential carmakers.

"This is not just the inauguration of a showroom. It's a statement that Tesla has arrived, and it has arrived in the right city, in the right state," CM Fadnavis said at the launch. "Mumbai stands for innovation, for sustainability. Tesla is not just a car, it's a commitment to the future."

Tesla's much-awaited entry was first teased last week on X (formerly Twitter), with a cryptic "Coming soon" post on its India-focused handle. On Tuesday, that promise turned into reality. The company also announced the launch of its Model Y, a premium electric SUV, as its flagship vehicle for the Indian market.

But Tesla's India plans go beyond selling high-end cars. Fadnavis revealed that four major charging stations are being set up across the city, and the company is building a servicing and logistics ecosystem in Maharashtra — a state that has emerged as a leader in electric mobility.

"Tesla chose Maharashtra because we were ready. Our electric mobility policy is among the best in the country," the CM said. "And when they decide to manufacture in India — which I believe they will — I'm confident they'll choose us again."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has long expressed interest in India, had cited high import duties as a stumbling block in the past. But that barrier appears to have been cleared with the Indian government's new EV policy, offering reduced duties and incentives to woo global automakers.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Musk, discussing potential collaboration in tech and clean energy. The two also met in person during PM Modi's US visit.

Industry watchers say the Mumbai launch is a strategic move to test the waters in India's evolving EV market, which is still young but growing rapidly. Tesla's presence is expected to not only accelerate EV adoption but also stir innovation and competition among domestic players.

"This is a significant moment, not just for Tesla but for India's automotive future," said an industry analyst at the launch. "The luxury segment may be the starting point, but Tesla's endgame likely includes local production and tapping into the broader Indian market."