Tesla launched its first showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the Indian market. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed hope for future Tesla R&D and manufacturing in India, while Tesla has yet to confirm such plans.

Tesla officially entered the Indian market on Tuesday when its first showroom opened in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex's Maker Maxity Mall. Attending the inauguration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis voiced optimism about Tesla's future ambitions for research and development as well as the production of electric vehicles in India.

In his speech at the inaugural ceremony, Fadnavis stated, "We hope that Tesla will also plan a manufacturing plant and a Research and Development unit in India as well."

“This is more than just an inauguration — it’s a statement that Tesla has chosen the right city and state," said the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“Maharashtra is the entrepreneurial capital of India, and Mumbai represents innovation and sustainability. Tesla is not just a car; it’s about design and innovation — that’s why it’s loved across the world."

"I had my first ride in a Tesla during a visit to the US in 2015, and I thought India should have such mobility," he said, recalling his initial encounter with the EV brand. “After ten years, we've finally succeeded. I have no doubt that the car will be appreciated by everybody,” he added.

Despite ongoing speculation about Tesla’s long-term plans in India, the company has not indicated any intent to manufacture vehicles locally at this time. With its first showroom now open in Mumbai, Tesla has officially entered one of the world’s fastest-growing automobile markets, aiming to establish a presence for its premium electric vehicles.