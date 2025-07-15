Tesla is opening its first Indian showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15th. The company has also leased office space and a service center in the area, and plans to open a showroom in Delhi.

Tesla is all set to open its very first showroom in India on July 15, right in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). As it enters the third-largest car market in the world, this is a significant move for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth.

According to real estate records, Tesla has leased a 4,000 square foot area at Maker Maxity in BKC for a total of Rs 23.38 crore over five years. It is the most costly showroom lease in India, at a price of Rs 881 per square foot.

Tesla's debut in India: What else can you expect?

Apart from the store, Tesla has rented 30 seats for Rs 3 lakh a month in a controlled co-working space close to BKC in Phoenix Market City. There is a three-month lock-in period during the one-year term.

Additionally, Tesla has leased a 24,565 square foot warehouse in Kurla's Lodha Logistics Park to support its activities. Its official service centre will be located here. The monthly rent starts at Rs 37.53 lakh and increases by 5% annually, for a total cost of Rs 24.38 crore over five years.

According to Hindustan Times, Tesla has maintained all three of its locations—the showroom, office, and service center—within a 10-kilometer radius of one another, all of which are focused in the desirable BKC neighbourhood.

Tesla's debut in India: Delhi to be another city added

Delhi is another city where Tesla is expanding. According to sources, a 4,000-square-foot store at Aerocity, close to Indira Gandhi International Airport, has been agreed. The monthly rent is set at Rs 25 lakh.

With the Model Y's introduction, Tesla is at last entering the Indian market. Tesla's presence ushers in a new era in the development of electric vehicles in India by fusing its worldwide EV experience with the growing need for clean transportation solutions in that nation.