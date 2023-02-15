Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar, no casualties reported

    In a press release, the South Central Railway said, "In view of derailment of 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar stations in Secunderabad division, seven passenger trains were cancelled while 14 were partially cancelled and one train was diverted."

    Six coaches of the Godavari Express on Wednesday (February 15) morning derailed in Telangana. The train, which travels from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. Officials said that the six coaches (S1, S2, S3, S4, GS, SLR) got derailed and that there was no report of any casualties or injuries.

    In a tweet, the South Central Railway said, "Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches." They also shared a helpline number: 040 27786666.

    In a press release, the South Central Railway said, "In view of derailment of 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Godavari Express between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar stations in Secunderabad division, seven passenger trains were cancelled while 14 were partially cancelled and one train was diverted."

    The cancelled trains for February 15 are: Train No 07791 Kacheguda-Nadikude, 07792 Nadikude - Kacheguda, 07462 Secunderabad - Warangal, 07463 Warangal - Hyderabad, 12706 Secunderabad - Guntur, 12705 Guntur - Secunderabad and 17645 Secunderabad - Repalle, the release added.

