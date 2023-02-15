Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Remains taken for post-mortem; victim's father says not aware of her relationship

    On Tuesday, accused Sahil Gahlot was presented before Delhi Court and sent to 5-day Police remand. He was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The officials have recovered the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used it to transport her body to his dhaba.

    Nikki Yadav murder case: Remains taken for post-mortem; victim's father says not aware of her relationship AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Body of Nikki Yadav, who was strangled by her lover and went on to marry another woman the same day, has been taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Delhi to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

    Speaking to reporters, her father, Sunil Yadav said, "Postmortem will be done. So, it'll take time. They didn't tell us anything, just showed (her body) that this is her."

    Also read: Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    On Tuesday, accused Sahil Gahlot was presented before Delhi Court and sent to 5-day Police remand. He was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch. The officials have recovered the car inside which Sahil Gehlot allegedly murdered Nikki Yadav and also used it to transport her body to his dhaba.

    A 24-year-old man strangled his girlfriend and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman the same day.

    The incident came to light on Valentine's Day and it was on the instance of the accused that four days after the murder the 23-year-old woman's body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, which was locked since the day of the incident.

    Also read: BBC inquiry: I-T officials continue to probe Delhi, Mumbai office for second day; see top developments

    Police said the accused had hidden the fact from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav that his marriage was fixed with another woman.

    "When Nikki came to know about his wedding, she had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder," they said.

    "It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said. The couple was in a relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry the accused.

    Also read: Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details

    Relatives revealed that Nikki had left the village after her schooling. "We did not know about Sahil. She had never mentioned him to us," said one of them. While grieving, they felt angry at the senseless crime too. "I want this man to be hanged for the crime," said Yadav.

    The Nikki Yadav murder case has a disturbing similarity to that of Aaftab Poonawala, who murdered Shraddha Walkar by strangling her in a moment of anger in May last year. Poonawala then dismembered Walkar's body into 35 pieces and stored them in a 300-liter refrigerator before disposing of the body parts in a forest.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra woman killed by live in partner body stuffed in mattress probe underway gcw

    Maharashtra woman killed by live-in partner, body stuffed in mattress; probe underway

    BBC inquiry: I-T officials continue to probe Delhi, Mumbai office for second day; see top developments AJR

    BBC inquiry: I-T officials continue to probe Delhi, Mumbai office for second day; see top developments

    Addicted to playing games 15 year old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone gcw

    Addicted to playing games, 15-year-old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested AJR

    Shraddha murder case rerun: Woman's body found in freezer at dhaba in Delhi; owner arrested

    Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details AJR

    Life Mission project: ED arrests Kerala CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar; check details

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra woman killed by live in partner body stuffed in mattress probe underway gcw

    Maharashtra woman killed by live-in partner, body stuffed in mattress; probe underway

    Oscars luncheon: Ali Fazal takes selfie with 'real OG' Tom Cruise; meets Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg vma

    Oscars luncheon: Ali Fazal takes selfie with 'real OG' Tom Cruise; meets Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg

    BBC inquiry: I-T officials continue to probe Delhi, Mumbai office for second day; see top developments AJR

    BBC inquiry: I-T officials continue to probe Delhi, Mumbai office for second day; see top developments

    WPL Womens Premier League 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB after tennis star Sania Mirza roped in as mentor-ayh

    WPL 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

    Addicted to playing games 15 year old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone gcw

    Addicted to playing games, 15-year-old boy ends life after family refuses to fix mobile phone

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon