A major landslide scare in Shimla's Sanjauli area, triggered by heavy rain, has forced residents outdoors fearing their homes could collapse. Residents blame illegal construction, while the site owner cites blocked drains as the cause of the disaster.

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours has triggered a major landslide scare in Shimla's Sanjauli area, forcing residents of Bothwell Estate to remain outdoors since around 3 a.m. amid fears that their houses could collapse.

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Nearly 10 houses have been affected, with at least three homes facing an immediate threat due to the landslide. Residents alleged that construction activity continued in the area despite the monsoon construction ban imposed by authorities, and demanded strict action against the owner of the construction site. However, the landowner denied carrying out any construction during the past month, attributing the landslide to blocked drains and waterlogging. Local authorities have initiated a preliminary survey while the Municipal Corporation has assured residents that immediate protective measures, including covering the vulnerable slope with tarpaulins, will be undertaken.

Residents describe living in constant fear

Residents say they have been living under fear for over a year. Speaking to ANI, resident Meera Kainthala said residents have been living under constant fear since a similar landslide struck the area last year. "We have been living under threat for nearly a year. On June 28 last year, my parents got trapped inside our house after a landslide. Mud and debris entered the house, and my sister-in-law and niece remained trapped for almost 24 hours. Despite repeatedly requesting the owner, Naresh, to adopt proper safety measures during construction, nothing was done," she said.

Kainthala alleged that construction activity continued despite the monsoon ban. "The landslide occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. today. Construction has been going on here for almost one and a half years. Even a labourer was injured at the site about a week ago. There is no proper access road left for residents. We had repeatedly requested the Municipal Corporation to stop the work because construction is prohibited during the monsoon season, but no action was taken," she said.

She said residents have remained outside their homes since early morning. "People have been standing outside since around 3 a.m. We informed the authorities, and the police visited briefly, but no effective action has been taken yet. We have been living in fear for a year and demand immediate action before a bigger tragedy occurs," she added.

Eyewitness blames ongoing excavation

Eyewitness says cracks had appeared before the landslide. Speaking to ANI, Aditya, an eyewitness and resident, said he was working from home during the night when the incident occurred. "I work online and was awake when I noticed the landslide. A neighbour called me and we rushed outside. Around 3 a.m., we heard a loud sound. We already knew cracks had developed in the slope over the past few days. Then the entire portion gave way," he said.

He alleged that excavation work had been underway despite restrictions. "There has been heavy rainfall over the past two days, but excavation and construction activity was also continuing. Construction is not allowed during the monsoon season, yet the work was going on. We had earlier met our MLA and other authorities regarding the issue," he said.

According to him, several families have been cut off. "There are four to five buildings here. My tenants cannot leave the area because the access road has collapsed. People are currently passing through my house. We want strict action and immediate restoration of the road," he added.

Local business owner fears home is unsafe

Speaking to ANI, Rahul, a local resident who runs a bakery and whose house is located behind his shop, said his family has been standing on the road since early morning because their home is no longer safe. "I was sleeping around 3:30 a.m. when I opened the window and noticed the landslide beginning. There had been earlier landslides here as well. The main reason, according to us, is that cutting and construction were being carried out despite the Municipal Corporation's ban during the monsoon," he said.

"My house, another shop, two houses behind it and several other families are under threat. The foundation has become extremely weak, and the building could collapse at any time. We want an immediate retaining wall and temporary protection through tarpaulin covering. We informed officials in the morning, but no work has started yet," Rahul added.

Doctor warns of imminent collapse without immediate action

Resident and Doctor warn building may collapse if immediate protection is not provided. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Paras Prakash, another resident, said the situation remains extremely dangerous. "The threat is obvious. The ground beneath the building is slipping away. We informed the emergency services on 112, the Municipal Corporation and other authorities, but no meaningful action has been taken so far," he said.

"We need immediate protective measures. If the slope is not secured quickly, the building may collapse. People have been standing outside since 3 a.m. Electrical wiring has already been stretched, utility poles could fall and the building itself may be affected," he added.

Prakash also questioned why construction was allegedly allowed despite the seasonal restrictions. "I cannot understand why construction activity was continuing despite the monsoon ban," he said.

Councillor assures inquiry and protective measures

Speaking to ANI, Mamta Chandel, councillor of the Sanjauli ward, said the administration has been informed and an inquiry will be conducted. "If construction was carried out despite the monsoon ban, action will definitely be taken. At present, tarpaulins are being installed and all necessary protective measures will be taken. The Mayor, Junior Engineer and other Municipal Corporation officials are visiting the site and conducting a survey," she said.

She said around six houses are presently under direct threat due to the landslide. "Construction activities remain prohibited during the monsoon season. A similar landslide had occurred here around the same time last year. Whatever action is possible under the law will certainly be taken. Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of residents," Chandel added.

Construction owner denies allegations, blames blocked drains

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Zinta, owner of the construction site, denied allegations that construction was ongoing and claimed that poor drainage was the real cause of the landslide. "We have not carried out any construction work for the past month. The real issue is waterlogging caused by blocked drains. Rainwater from the entire hillside is flowing into our plot because the drainage system has not been cleared," he said.

Zinta said he had repeatedly informed the Municipal Corporation about the drainage problem. "I had submitted written complaints to the Municipal Commissioner and the concerned authorities last year and again around 25 days ago. No action was taken. Today, after the incident, the drains are finally being cleaned," he said.

He admitted that excavation had taken place on the plot but maintained that drainage failure was the primary reason behind the landslide. "I agree that we had excavated the plot as part of the construction process. People will naturally blame the construction because it is our site. But unless the drainage issue is permanently resolved, such incidents may continue. I want a fair investigation to determine responsibility. Let both the residents' concerns and our side be heard. I am ready to face whatever action is warranted if I am found responsible," he said.

Authorities are continuing to assess the stability of the slope as heavy rainfall persists in Shimla. Residents have urged the administration to immediately stabilise the affected hillside and prevent further damage to homes and public infrastructure. (ANI)