A 23-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide after repeated humiliation and harassment from her husband, who reportedly demanded a DNA test for her unborn child.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide after repeated humiliation and harassment from her husband, who reportedly demanded a DNA test for her unborn child in Telangana's Medak district. The victim, G Sushmita, was found dead at her residence in Gadipeddapur village under Alladurg mandal on the evening of June 25. Police arrested her husband, G Abhilash, and his mother, Laxmi, on Saturday.

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“We arrested her husband G Abhilash and his mother Laxmi. They were produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial remand,” said Alladurg sub-inspector D Shankar.

Sushmita was five months pregnant when she died. According to a complaint filed by her mother, G Janabai, the young woman had been subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband, with his demand for a DNA test.

A native of Mothkupally village in Vikarabad district, Sushmita had been married to Abhilash, a bangle seller from Gadipeddapur, for around 18 months.

Janabai stated, “On June 23, my husband and I visited Sushmita’s house to discuss arrangements for the baby shower ceremony. While we were there, Abhilash had an argument about the ceremony and demanded a DNA test for the unborn child. Subsequently, elders from the community intervened and we returned home.”

The complaint alleged that the demand, made in the presence of both families, publicly questioned Sushmita's character and caused her immense humiliation and emotional trauma. Her family claimed the suspicion cast on her deeply affected her mental well-being.

Just two days later, on the evening of June 25, Sushmita allegedly died by suicide at her home. Villagers informed her parents about the incident. In her complaint, Janabai further alleged that continuous harassment by her husband and mother-in-law drove her daughter to take the extreme step.

Based on the complaint, Alladurg police registered a case on June 26 under Sections 85 (husband or relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide), read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the post-mortem examination, Sushmita's body was handed over to her family. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.