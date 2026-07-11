The Delhi government has partnered with IGL and Ehsaas NGO to install modern rainwater harvesting systems in 75 CM Shri Schools under the 'Catch the Rain' initiative.

The Delhi government has launched a major water conservation initiative by signing a tripartite MoU with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the Directorate of Education, and Ehsaas NGO to implement modern rainwater harvesting systems in 75 CM Shri Schools across the city. The project will be funded by IGL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and is part of the Centre's 'Catch the Rain' campaign.

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Modern Rainwater Harvesting Infrastructure

The initiative includes technical audits of existing rainwater harvesting systems, restoration of old infrastructure, and installation of new rooftop rainwater harvesting units. Schools will also receive recharge pits, filtration systems, pipelines, storage tanks, and borewells to maximise groundwater recharge and improve water conservation on campus.

Boost to Groundwater Conservation

According to officials, each participating school is expected to recharge nearly 2 lakh litres of groundwater annually. Besides creating water infrastructure, the project will also organise awareness programmes for students and teachers on water conservation, groundwater recharge, and environmental sustainability. Maintenance and technical support will be provided for one year after installation.

Pilot Project to Be Expanded

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described water conservation as essential for securing the future of coming generations. She said the initiative is only the beginning and expressed confidence that the model would eventually be expanded to nearly 800 Delhi government schools, with the long-term goal of covering all government schools in the capital.

Towards Sustainable and Zero-Waste Schools

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the project aligns with the government's vision of developing CM Shri Schools into modern educational institutions based on the National Education Policy (NEP) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He added that the Delhi government also aims to transform 1,000 government schools into zero-waste campuses, making environmental sustainability an integral part of education.