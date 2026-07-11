A dispute over the lunch menu at a wedding allegedly triggered a brutal clash between the groom's and bride's families, leaving around a dozen people injured in Bihar's Saharsa district.

A dispute over the lunch menu at a wedding allegedly triggered a brutal clash between the groom's and bride's families, leaving around a dozen people injured in Bihar's Saharsa district. The dramatic incident unfolded in Simri Bakhtiyarpur town, where the nikah of Mohammad Abdullah alias Chand, son of Mohammad Anwar, with the daughter of Mohammad Javed alias Moto was solemnised on Thursday at around 3 PM. Officials said the wedding ceremony was conducted peacefully and without any disruption.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trouble erupted shortly after the nikah when the baraatis gathered for the wedding feast. According to members of the groom's family, they had been promised a lavish spread, mutton. However, when lunch was served, they were reportedly offered chicken instead.

The menu change sparked outrage among the groom's side, who confronted the hosts over the alleged promise. The heated argument soon snowballed into a full-blown brawl. Members of both families allegedly exchanged blows, while the bride's family is accused of assaulting the baraatis during the chaos.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Videos of the violent confrontation have since gone viral on social media, capturing scenes of men attacking guests with sticks, while others were seen brandishing swords, turning the wedding venue into a scene of mayhem.

Around a dozen people sustained injuries in the clash and were rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Simri Bakhtiyarpur for treatment.

Police later arrived at the venue and managed to bring the situation under control. An investigation has been launched into the incident.