The uncle of a minor girl murdered in Telangana's Rangareddy alleges gross police negligence. He claims warnings about death threats from a POCSO accused who killed six people, including his own family, were repeatedly ignored by the police.

Family Alleges Police Negligence

The maternal uncle of a minor girl who was brutally murdered alongside five others by a POCSO Act accused in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday accused the local police of gross negligence, claiming that multiple complaints warning of death threats to the family were completely ignored. Speaking to ANI, the victim's uncle, Naresh, alleged that the family had repeatedly flagged the escalating danger to their lives after registering a stalking case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, 35-year-old Raju Kumar.

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"We had booked a case under the POCSO Act because he was harassing the minor girl. Even after the case was filed, he openly threatened to kill all our family members within two days. We informed the police and filed a complaint saying he had threatened to kill everyone, but they neither took him into remand nor conducted a proper inquiry," Naresh said.

Alleging serious lapses in the investigation, Naresh stated that the accused managed to secure anticipatory bail shortly after the initial complaint in May and continued to roam the area freely, terrifying the family. "After a week, we asked the police what action had been taken. His family members knew where he was, but the police kept saying they could not trace him. Even after we informed them that he was roaming around Shahbad and threatening us, no effective action was taken," he alleged. Holding the law enforcement authorities directly accountable for failing to intercept the suspect, Naresh demanded the immediate suspension and punishment of the officers involved. "Now he has done exactly what we warned the police about. Police negligence is the main reason. The officers responsible should be suspended and punished. Three lives from our family have been lost because of their negligence," he said.

Public Outrage and Protest

Following the horrific mass murder, grief-stricken family members and local residents staged a massive protest outside the Shabad police station, shouting slogans and demanding severe action against the police personnel for failing to prevent the tragedy despite prior warnings.

Chilling Details of the Mass Murder

In a chilling sequence of events on Friday night, the accused, Raju Kumar, a native of Raiwalaguda, allegedly drove to Shabad town and attacked the minor girl's house at around 10:45 PM. He reportedly stabbed the teenager's 42-year-old mother to death when she opened the door, murdered her 60-year-old grandmother while she slept, and forcefully abducted the minor girl in his car. He later stabbed the teenager to death and dumped her body near a local lake bund.

The horror intensified when the accused returned to his own home at 11:21 PM and allegedly slit the throats of his 31-year-old wife, his four-year-old son, and his 18-month-old infant son while they were asleep, wiping out both families within a span of an hour.

Accused Confesses, Manhunt Launched

According to senior investigators, the accused later called his father on the phone, confessing that he had "finished off both families" and intended to die by suicide. The suspect's parents immediately alerted the police control room.

The Telangana Police have launched a massive manhunt and deployed multiple special teams to track down and apprehend the absconding accused. The bodies of all six victims have been moved to the government mortuary for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are underway. (ANI)