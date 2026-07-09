A man in Telangana bought a motorcycle for Rs 1.10 lakh, paying the entire sum using only Rs 10 coins. Dealership staff accepted the unusual payment method and counted the thousands of coins to complete the sale.

A motorcycle purchase in Telangana has taken the internet by storm after a man paid the entire Rs 1.10 lakh cost of a new bike using only Rs 10 coins. A video of the unusual transaction has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions about legal tender and cash payments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the buyer arrived at the dealership carrying sacks filled with Rs 10 coins instead of currency notes or digital payment. Dealership staff accepted the payment and began the painstaking task of counting thousands of coins before completing the sale.

Check the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The now-viral video shows employees seated on the showroom floor, sorting and counting stacks of Rs 10 coins. The unusual sight attracted onlookers, while the clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users praising the patience of the dealership staff and others debating the practicality of such a payment.

Also Read: Pune Man Refuses to Abandon His Tata Nexon EV During Floods, Emotional Rescue Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Reports said the total value of the coins amounted to Rs 1.10 lakh, enough to cover the full price of the motorcycle. Since Rs 10 coins are legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India, businesses can generally accept them for transactions, although handling large quantities can be time-consuming and logistically challenging.

The incident has reignited conversations about the misconceptions surrounding Rs 10 coins. Despite being valid legal tender, these coins are sometimes wrongly refused by traders due to misinformation or concerns about counterfeit currency. The viral purchase served as a reminder that Rs 10 coins remain fully valid for transactions across India.

The dealership completed the sale after verifying the amount, and the customer took delivery of the motorcycle once the counting process was finished. The unusual payment method transformed an ordinary vehicle purchase into a viral moment that has been widely shared online.

The video continues to generate reactions, with many social media users describing the purchase as both entertaining and memorable. Others viewed it as a practical demonstration that legal tender can be used for high-value purchases, provided both parties agree and the payment is accurately verified.

Also Read: Cab Driver Cancels Ride After Passenger Smokes Without Permission, Internet Cheers (WATCH)